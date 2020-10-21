NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely early this afternoon. Becoming partly sunny late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy, warm
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower
70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
early this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20
mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly
clear. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper
50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
likely early this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall this morning. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
through mid afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. A chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this
morning. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog on the hills early, otherwise rain and
scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. A chance
of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 70 inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early on the hills, otherwise rain and
scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Warm with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early on the hills, otherwise scattered
showers early, then showers through early afternoon. Showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog
developing. Mild with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a
chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 70 on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms from late morning on. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late this morning. Warm with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid
50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon.
Warm with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms this morning, then showers
and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this morning. Warm with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then rain and scattered
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late
this morning. Warm with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon.
Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then occasional showers and
scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall through early afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the
upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging
from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms through early afternoon,
then a few more showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through early afternoon.
Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
356 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early across higher terrain, otherwise
scattered showers early, then rain and scattered thunderstorms
through early afternoon. A few more showers and scattered
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
through early afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
