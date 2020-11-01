NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures

rising into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Very

windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers

likely with areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower

40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight.

Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the

higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and areas of blowing snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Very

windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing snow

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys

to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Very windy.

Late morning highs in the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake

Erie shore, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s inland and to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight.

Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging

from up to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches

across the higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging from the

upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and areas of blowing snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake ErieRain in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. shore. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then lake effect rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow

overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers and areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.

Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing snow

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging

from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches

across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain

showers likely. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to

2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less.

Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain

showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest

25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging

from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation

in the most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the

lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with lows

ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy,

cold with highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Areas of blowing

snow overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from around 30 across

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers overnight. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with

lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Very windy with lows

ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow in the morning. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

