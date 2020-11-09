NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
982 FPUS51 KBUF 090828
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
NYZ001-092215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight.
Breezy, warm with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ010-092215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ002-092215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Warm
with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with occasional showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ011-092215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ085-092215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight.
Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm. Early morning highs in the
lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ012-092215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs in
the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight.
Breezy, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ019-092215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s in
interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy, mild with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ020-092215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs in
the lower 70s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight.
Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ021-092215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ013-092215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ014-092215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Breezy,
warm with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ003-092215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Warm
with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ004-092215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50. South winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ005-092215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ006-092215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs in
the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Mild with
lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ007-092215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Breezy,
mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ008-092215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
328 AM EST Mon Nov 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light south
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Mild with
lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Occasional showers. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
