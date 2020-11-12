NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
NYZ001-122200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light
northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower
30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
upper 30s.
NYZ010-122200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the
upper 30s.
NYZ002-122200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower
30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ011-122200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ085-122200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ012-122200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
NYZ019-122200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior
valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in
interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Very windy with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ020-122200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs
around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ021-122200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
NYZ013-122200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
NYZ014-122200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-122200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy
with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ004-122200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ005-122200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to
the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in
the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ006-122200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows
around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ007-122200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower
30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Very windy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy with highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ008-122200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Thu Nov 12 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light
northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30.
