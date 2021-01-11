NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

_____

194 FPUS51 KBUF 110841

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

NYZ001-112215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Near steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-112215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late this morning.

A chance of snow and rain showers late. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-112215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-112215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Near steady temperatures around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-112215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around

30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland

to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-112215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then a chance of snow showers late this

morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ019-112215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-112215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-112215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-112215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then a chance of snow showers late this

morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

south winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-112215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then a chance of snow showers late this

morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

south winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-112215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light south

winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-112215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow showers likely late this morning. A chance of rain and snow

showers early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-112215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Snow showers likely late this morning. A chance of rain and snow

showers early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-112215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this morning. Snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then a

chance of snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on

the Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-112215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely late this morning. Snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then a

chance of snow and rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along

the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-112215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

341 AM EST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely through early afternoon. A

chance of snow showers late. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather