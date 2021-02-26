NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

_____

064 FPUS51 KBUF 260846

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

NYZ001-262230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-262230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain

overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the lower 30s, then

temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-262230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ011-262230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Not as cold. Late

evening lows around 30, then temperatures rising into the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-262230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain

with snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-262230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow

and sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-262230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then cloudy with rain, snow

and sleet overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy

and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-262230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then cloudy with snow and

sleet overnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Not as

cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-262230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow

and sleet overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less.

Not as cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional

snow and sleet accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-262230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain

with snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-262230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain, snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-262230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain, a chance of snow and sleet overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-262230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Windy with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ005-262230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then

sunny from late morning on. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

rain, snow and sleet likely overnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ006-262230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Sunny this

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging

from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with snow

and sleet likely overnight. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on

the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ007-262230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on

the Tug Hill. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ008-262230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

346 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Additional accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light southwest

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with snow

likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

