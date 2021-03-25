NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

NYZ001-250930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late

morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ010-250930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore

to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early

morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the

mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ002-250930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late

morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ011-250930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late

morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the

mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ085-250930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore

to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming

west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early

morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ012-250930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early

morning highs ranging from the mid 50s to upper 50s, then

temperatures falling to the low to the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ019-250930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore

to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early

morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to around

40 on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ020-250930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 5

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early

morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ021-250930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Early

morning highs ranging from the mid 50s to upper 50s, then

temperatures falling to the mid 40s and upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ013-250930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

windy and warm. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 50s to

lower 60s, then temperatures falling to the mid and upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ014-250930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy and warm. Late morning highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the

hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ003-250930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late

morning highs in the upper 50s to around 60, then temperatures

falling into the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ004-250930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows ranging from

around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy and

warm. Late morning highs in the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 60s inland, then temperatures falling into the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ005-250930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm. Early

afternoon highs in the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ006-250930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain with

a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy and

warm. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much

cooler with lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ007-250930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. A

thunderstorm will be possible north of Watertown. Mild with lows

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows around

50. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, mild. Late

morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ008-250930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows around

50. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, mild. Late

morning highs ranging from the mid 50s to upper 50s, then

temperatures falling to the low and mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow and rain showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

