NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 _____ 841 FPUS51 KBUF 250606 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 NYZ001-250930- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ010-250930- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ002-250930- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ011-250930- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ085-250930- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ012-250930- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 50s to upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the low to the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ019-250930- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ020-250930- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Moonlit skies. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ021-250930- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 50s to upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s and upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ013-250930- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and warm. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s, then temperatures falling to the mid and upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ014-250930- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and warm. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ003-250930- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the upper 50s to around 60, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ004-250930- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy and warm. Late morning highs in the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ005-250930- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ006-250930- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Very windy and warm. Late morning highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much cooler with lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ007-250930- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. A thunderstorm will be possible north of Watertown. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, mild. Late morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the Tug Hill and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ008-250930- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 206 AM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 .OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 50s to upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the low and mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather