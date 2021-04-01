NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

NYZ001-012130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers late this morning. Cloudy with snow showers likely

early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers

late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ010-012130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of snow showers late this morning. Snow showers likely this

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late. Little or no

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

NYZ002-012130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers late this morning. Cloudy with snow showers likely

early this afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers

late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ011-012130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow

showers late this morning. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times late. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

NYZ085-012130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this afternoon.

Snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher

terrain. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ012-012130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this afternoon.

Snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ019-012130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early. A chance of snow

showers early this afternoon, then snow showers late. Snow may be

heavy at times late. Accumulation ranging from around an inch across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows

ranging from 15 to 20 in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior

valleys to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ020-012130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this

afternoon. Snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ021-012130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this

afternoon. Snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ013-012130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this afternoon.

Snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ014-012130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this afternoon. Snow

showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late. Accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch across

the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher terrain.

Cold with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around

50 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ003-012130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. A chance of snow

showers late this morning. Snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ004-012130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Little or no accumulation. Cold with near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the

mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ005-012130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow

showers likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Little or no accumulation. Cold with near steady temperatures in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the

mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ006-012130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers

late this morning. Snow showers likely early this afternoon, then a

chance of snow showers late. Snow may be heavy at times late.

Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from 20 to

25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

around 40 on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ007-012130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

.TODAY...Snow early, then a chance of snow showers late this

morning. Snow showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of

snow showers late. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with

near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from 20 to

25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ008-012130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

351 AM EDT Thu Apr 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow early, then snow showers likely from late morning on.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

