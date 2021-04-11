NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through midday, then a chance of showers late. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through midday, then a chance of showers late. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows ranging from

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through midday, then a chance of showers late. Warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers late morning through

early afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to

the upper 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10

mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through midday. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through midday, then a chance of showers late. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing this morning. Warm with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows ranging from

the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing this morning. Warm with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Rain from late morning on. Warm with highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

60 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Warm with highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug

Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain developing late. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across

the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 AM EDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

