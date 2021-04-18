NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

_____

939 FPUS51 KBUF 180846

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

NYZ001-182200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-182200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s

inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-182200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ011-182200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-182200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-182200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-182200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to

the lower 50s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-182200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-182200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-182200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-182200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-182200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-182200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-182200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-182200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around

50 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-182200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-182200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

446 AM EDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

