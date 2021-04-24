NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ 638 FPUS51 KBUF 240826 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 NYZ001-242100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ010-242100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ002-242100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ011-242100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ085-242100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-242100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ019-242100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ020-242100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ021-242100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ013-242100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ014-242100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ003-242100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ004-242100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ005-242100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. .MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ006-242100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. .MONDAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ007-242100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-242100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 425 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather