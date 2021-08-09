NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

_____

383 FPUS51 KBUF 090827

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

NYZ001-092100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-092100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-092100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-092100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-092100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light south

winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-092100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Very warm

with highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-092100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-092100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Very warm with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across

the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-092100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the

lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-092100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-092100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light south

winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to around 90 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-092100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-092100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-092100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-092100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm

and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to

around 90 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around

70 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-092100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-092100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging from

around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather