NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

NYZ001-252145-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-252145-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-252145-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values 95 to

100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ011-252145-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values 95 to

100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-252145-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Very warm and

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming east.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-252145-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ019-252145-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance

of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower

60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-252145-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance

of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-252145-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ013-252145-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ014-252145-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Very warm and humid

with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around

90 across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ003-252145-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. Light southwest

winds. Heat index values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ004-252145-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ005-252145-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light

winds. Heat index values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ006-252145-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Heat index values 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-252145-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows around 70. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler, muggy with lows around 60.

Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ008-252145-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

433 AM EDT Wed Aug 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

