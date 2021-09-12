NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Cooler

with lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Warm with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Breezy with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warm with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Breezy with highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

429 AM EDT Sun Sep 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

