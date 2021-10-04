NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

028 FPUS51 KBUF 040818

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

NYZ001-042130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely through early afternoon.

A chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy

fog developing in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-042130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely from late morning on.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-042130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers likely from late morning on.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-042130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

north winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-042130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ012-042130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then showers likely late.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-042130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers through early afternoon,

then showers likely late. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ020-042130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-042130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Showers. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-042130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-042130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ003-042130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-042130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

east winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ005-042130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then showers likely late.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ006-042130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then showers likely late.

Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-042130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-042130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging

from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather