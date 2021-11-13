NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

733 FPUS51 KBUF 130849

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

NYZ001-132215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging

from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ010-132215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

early. Showers, snow showers with a chance of thunderstorms late

this morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Breezy with highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ002-132215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ011-132215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms early. Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms late this morning, then rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms early this afternoon. Rain showers likely late. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ085-132215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain showers, a chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers early. Rain showers, snow showers

with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower

40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Additional accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the

higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ012-132215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain and snow showers

likely early. Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms from late morning on. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ019-132215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers early. Rain and snow showers likely late this

morning, then rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Additional accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the

higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows ranging from around

30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ020-132215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers early, then rain and snow showers likely

early. A chance of rain and snow showers late this morning, then

rain showers, snow showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow showers with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ021-132215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain and snow showers

likely early. A chance of rain and snow showers through early

afternoon, then snow and rain showers likely late. Snow accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ013-132215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then a chance of

rain showers through early afternoon. A chance of rain and snow

showers late. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or

less. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ014-132215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early this morning, then

a chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ003-132215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ004-132215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of showers through early afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the

mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ005-132215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers

likely this morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ006-132215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers likely.

Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to up to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging

from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ007-132215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers likely

early. Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning

on. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 30s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ008-132215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

349 AM EST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early. Rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms through early afternoon, then rain and snow showers

likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from

around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less

across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

