NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ 110 FPUS51 KBUF 270900 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 NYZ001-272215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered flurries early. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ010-272215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ002-272215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ011-272215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ085-272215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then scattered flurries through early afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ012-272215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through early afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow overnight. Accumulation ranging from around an inch in the valleys to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ019-272215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ020-272215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning. Scattered flurries early this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Light snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ021-272215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries through early afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Light snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ013-272215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ014-272215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ003-272215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ004-272215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then scattered flurries early this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ005-272215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow likely. Accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ006-272215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this afternoon, then partly sunny late. Little or no additional accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-272215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ008-272215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 400 AM EST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather