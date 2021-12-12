NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

401 FPUS51 KBUF 120903

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

NYZ001-122230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-122230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-122230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-122230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-122230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs ranging from around 40 inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-122230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-122230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of

snow showers early. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30

mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid

30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ020-122230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of

snow showers early. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ021-122230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of

snow showers early. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ013-122230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ014-122230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ003-122230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ004-122230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early near Lake

Ontario. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ005-122230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny.

Lake effect snow showers likely early. Little or no accumulation.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ006-122230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers early, then

sunny this afternoon. Accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch

or less on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-122230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early south of

Watertown. Windy with highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-122230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

403 AM EST Sun Dec 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny.

Lake effect snow showers likely early across the southern portion of

the county. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Hitchcock/SW

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather