NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021

758 FPUS51 KBUF 210833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

NYZ001-212215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ010-212215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ002-212215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming

southeast 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ011-212215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ085-212215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower

30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-212215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ019-212215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Windy with highs ranging from around 30 inland to

the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-212215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-212215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ013-212215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ014-212215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ003-212215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ004-212215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

accumulation. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ005-212215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

accumulation. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ006-212215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of

rain showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

early. Partly sunny from late morning on. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less on the Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs

ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight.

Windy with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to

25 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ007-212215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers early,

then partly sunny. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph early, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Early evening lows 20 to 25, then

temperatures rising to around 30 across the Tug Hill and to the mid

30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with highs

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mainly clear. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to 20 to 25 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ008-212215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

333 AM EST Tue Dec 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers early. Mostly sunny from late

morning on. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures

in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

