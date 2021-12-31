NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then

occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Near steady

temperatures around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then

occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.

Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog late this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Near steady temperatures around 40. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then

occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Light winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.

Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain early. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then

occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet

overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to

the mid 20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then

occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet

overnight. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Early morning highs around 30,

then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet

overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to

the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

in the evening, then occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, rain and sleet with freezing rain likely in the

morning, then snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning

highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the evening, then

occasional drizzle with rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs in

the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with rain likely in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs in the

lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops

and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the

hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows around 40. Light south winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain overnight. Lows

around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Light winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s,

then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of

rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows around 40. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Mild with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 30s,

then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. A chance

of rain late this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and freezing rain

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and sleet with freezing rain likely in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Early morning highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the Tug Hill

and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow,

sleet, freezing rain and rain overnight. Colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Early morning highs in the upper 20s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

333 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle with a chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain,

freezing rain and sleet overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

snow in the afternoon. Colder. Early morning highs in the upper 20s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

