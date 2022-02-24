NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows 15 to 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Early morning

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around

20 on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain

overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 20 to 25. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain

overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows 20 to 25. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs around

30. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows 15 to 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 20. Light winds, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light north

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows ranging

from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above across the Tug Hill to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

352 AM EST Thu Feb 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 10 to

15. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Highs in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

