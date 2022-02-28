NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ 865 FPUS51 KBUF 280841 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 NYZ001-282215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ010-282215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 20 to 25, then temperatures rising to the lower 30s inland and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ002-282215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ011-282215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ085-282215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s inland and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ012-282215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ019-282215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s in interior valleys and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ020-282215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ021-282215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light northwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ013-282215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ014-282215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows around 15, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ003-282215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ004-282215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light north winds. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ NYZ005-282215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ NYZ006-282215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely with snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ007-282215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold. Late evening lows zero to 5 above, then temperatures rising to between 10 and 15 across the Tug Hill and to between 15 and 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Not as cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$ NYZ008-282215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 341 AM EST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light northwest winds. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. $$