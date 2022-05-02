NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ 556 FPUS51 KBUF 020801 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 NYZ001-022130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ010-022130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning near Lake Erie. Cloudy with scattered showers early, then becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ002-022130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ011-022130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ085-022130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers early. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-022130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ019-022130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Patchy fog this morning on the hills. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ020-022130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Areas of fog this morning on the hills. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ021-022130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning on the hills, otherwise mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds. .TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, milder with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ013-022130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ014-022130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers likely late morning through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ003-022130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ004-022130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly late morning through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ005-022130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then showers late morning through early afternoon. Scattered showers late. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ006-022130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ007-022130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-022130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 401 AM EDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Occasional showers. Patchy fog early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$