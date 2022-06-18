NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

964 FPUS51 KBUF 180612

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

NYZ001-180915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy, cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-180915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-180915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-180915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-180915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

10 mph or less.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ012-180915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-180915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the upper

40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ020-180915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid

60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-180915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-180915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy, cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-180915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-180915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, breezy with lows ranging from around 50 inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cool with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-180915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

north.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-180915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland

to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-180915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-180915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s across the Tug Hill to around 50 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-180915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

212 AM EDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cool with lows ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from around 60 on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

JLA

