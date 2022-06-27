NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

859 FPUS51 KBUF 270608

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

NYZ001-270915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-270915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-270915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ011-270915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-270915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-270915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-270915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs ranging from

the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-270915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-270915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-270915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ014-270915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms, then a chance of showers late. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-270915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-270915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-270915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms, then a

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-270915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-270915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

and much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-270915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

208 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather