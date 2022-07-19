NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s

in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy, muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys

to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds

10 mph or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

