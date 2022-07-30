NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland

to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

