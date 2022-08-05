NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

NYZ001-052115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-052115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ002-052115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-052115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ085-052115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower

70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ012-052115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ019-052115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-052115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ021-052115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ013-052115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ014-052115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ003-052115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-052115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ005-052115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ006-052115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-052115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ008-052115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

409 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

