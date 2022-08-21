NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms late.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then occasional showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through early afternoon. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

