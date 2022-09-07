NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

485 FPUS51 KBUF 070601

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

NYZ001-070930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ010-070930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ002-070930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ011-070930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows around 60. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ085-070930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Near steady

temperatures ranging from around 60 inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ012-070930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog...which could

be dense across the higher terrain. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s in the valleys. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ019-070930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Lows around 60. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

north winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-070930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle. Areas of

fog...which could be dense across the higher terrain. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ021-070930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle. Areas of

fog...which could be dense across the higher terrain. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s in the valleys. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ013-070930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Lows around 60.

Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s in the valleys. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ014-070930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog. Some steadier

showers possible late. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ003-070930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle, then a chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ004-070930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle, then a chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ005-070930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle, then a

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ006-070930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light east winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ007-070930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ008-070930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

201 AM EDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

