NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022 _____ 925 FPUS51 KBUF 090827 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 NYZ001-092115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-092115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ002-092115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-092115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-092115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-092115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ019-092115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-092115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-092115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ013-092115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ014-092115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-092115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ004-092115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-092115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-092115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ007-092115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-092115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$