NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ 679 FPUS51 KBUF 110818 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 NYZ001-112115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-112115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ002-112115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ011-112115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Occasional rain early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ085-112115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain early this afternoon, then showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-112115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ019-112115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional rain through early afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-112115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional rain through early afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ021-112115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then occasional rain from late morning on. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ013-112115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ014-112115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Occasional rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-112115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ004-112115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ005-112115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ006-112115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ007-112115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-112115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 418 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather