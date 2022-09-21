NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler and less humid.

Early afternoon highs around 60, then temperatures falling into the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler and less humid.

Late morning highs around 60, then temperatures falling into the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cool and less humid. Early afternoon highs around 60, then

temperatures falling into the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

and less humid. Late morning highs in the upper 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs ranging

from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool and less humid. Early morning

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper

40s on the hilltops and to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cool. Less humid with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered

showers late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail, and

heavy rainfall. Warm with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cool. Less humid with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid. Early afternoon

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper

40s on the hilltops and to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Less humid. Late morning highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s on the

hilltops and to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much cooler with lows ranging from

the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Early

afternoon highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid. Early

afternoon highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and less humid. Early afternoon

highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, small hail,

and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and less humid. Early afternoon

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid

40s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much cooler with lows ranging from

around 40 across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Warm with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Less humid. Late morning

highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s

inland and to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill

to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

412 AM EDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Less humid. Early afternoon highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the

hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers overnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

