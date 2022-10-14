NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

NYZ001-142115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Highs around 60.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ010-142115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

NYZ002-142115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ011-142115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ085-142115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ012-142115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ019-142115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the

mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the

upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ020-142115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-142115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-142115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ014-142115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ003-142115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ004-142115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ005-142115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ006-142115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ007-142115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from

around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ008-142115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

406 AM EDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

