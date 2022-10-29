NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

039 FPUS51 KBUF 290838

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

NYZ001-292145-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-292145-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-292145-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-292145-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-292145-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around

40 along the Lake Erie shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ012-292145-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-292145-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ020-292145-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs around 60.

Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-292145-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-292145-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-292145-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ003-292145-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-292145-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper

30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-292145-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper

30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ006-292145-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-292145-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-292145-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

438 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

AR

