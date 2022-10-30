NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ 299 FPUS51 KBUF 300752 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 NYZ001-302130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-302130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ002-302130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ011-302130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ085-302130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ012-302130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ019-302130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ020-302130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ021-302130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ013-302130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ014-302130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ003-302130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ004-302130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ005-302130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ006-302130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ007-302130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ008-302130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 352 AM EDT Sun Oct 30 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ AR _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather