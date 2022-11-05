NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warm with record highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s

inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest and diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph near Lake Erie.

.TONIGHT...Showers, windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy, warm with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops

to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with record highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy, mild with lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warm with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Breezy, warm with lows

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Breezy, mild with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Mild with lows around 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to

around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Windy, mild with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

424 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Windy, mild with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

