NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

695 FPUS51 KBUF 080830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

NYZ001-082200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows

around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-082200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely.

Lows around 30. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-082200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-082200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-082200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-082200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-082200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ020-082200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-082200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-082200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-082200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-082200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-082200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely.

Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-082200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely.

Highs around 40. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-082200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-082200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-082200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

_____

