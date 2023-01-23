NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

NYZ001-232215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

scattered flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ010-232215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, rain and sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ002-232215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early afternoon.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ011-232215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow, rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ085-232215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower

30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging

from around an inch across the lower elevations to around 2 inches

across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland

to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ012-232215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to around 30 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches

across the higher terrain. Windy with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, rain, sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ019-232215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to around 30 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming

west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ020-232215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperatures in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow, sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet with freezing rain likely.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ021-232215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow, sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow, sleet and freezing rain likely.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ013-232215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from

around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across

the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, rain, sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow, sleet likely with freezing rain.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ014-232215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from

around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across

the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow, rain, sleet and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

NYZ003-232215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ004-232215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ005-232215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ006-232215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning, then scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from

an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug

Hill. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ007-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early afternoon.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill

to around 30 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy

with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on

the Tug Hill. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.

Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 20 to 25.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

NYZ008-232215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then scattered snow

showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 3 to

5 inches possible. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops

to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s.

