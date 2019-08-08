NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
276 FPUS51 KBTV 080501
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
NYZ028-080800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ031-080800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ026-080800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ087-080800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing
to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ029-080800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ027-080800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ030-080800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,
mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ035-080800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ034-080800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1257 AM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
