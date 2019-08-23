NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
547 FPUS51 KBTV 230725
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
NYZ028-232000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ031-232000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-232000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ087-232000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ029-232000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ027-232000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ030-232000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ035-232000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ034-232000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
321 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
