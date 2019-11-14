NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
_____
522 FPUS51 KBTV 140725
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
NYZ028-142100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ031-142100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ026-142100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ087-142100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows in the upper
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ029-142100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.
Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ027-142100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower
30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A slight
chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ030-142100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper
20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around zero.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ035-142100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 6 to
12 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ034-142100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
221 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.
Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows
2 below to 4 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
_____
