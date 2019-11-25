NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 AM EST Mon Nov 25 2019

NYZ028-252100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ031-252100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ026-252100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ087-252100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ029-252100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ027-252100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ030-252100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs around 30. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ035-252100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

NYZ034-252100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

