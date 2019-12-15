NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

254 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

NYZ028-152100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12, except around 16 along

Lake Champlain. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ031-152100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below

to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ026-152100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph until midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ087-152100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ029-152100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 9 above.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ027-152100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 11. West winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ030-152100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Breezy with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 this afternoon. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then clear after midnight. Brisk with lows around

8 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ035-152100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ034-152100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Very windy with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Windy

with lows 7 to 13 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 15 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

