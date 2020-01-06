NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

_____

009 FPUS51 KBTV 060820

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

NYZ028-062100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

$$

NYZ031-062100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs

around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows

around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery and much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

$$

NYZ026-062100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below

to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ087-062100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ029-062100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around

18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling to around 18 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ027-062100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

$$

NYZ030-062100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until

midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with

lows around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling to around 16 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

$$

NYZ035-062100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

$$

NYZ034-062100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Windy with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Windy

with lows around 17. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the afternoon.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with

lows 10 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

$$

_____

