NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

NYZ028-022100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then light rain likely or a chance of light snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ031-022100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then light rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight, then a

chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ026-022100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers likely this morning,

then light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight, then a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ087-022100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers likely this morning,

then light rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ029-022100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then light rain or

light snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain or a chance of light snow until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ027-022100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West

winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ030-022100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

light rain or light snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight, then a

chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ035-022100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of light rain or light snow this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ034-022100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

249 AM EST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of light rain or light snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy with highs

around 40. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely until midnight, then

a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with

lows around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

until midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

