NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

NYZ028-212000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-212000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 3 above zero. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ026-212000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-212000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-212000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 below to 1 above

zero. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ027-212000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ030-212000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 2 below to 8 below

zero. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-212000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-212000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

256 AM EDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 5 above zero. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

