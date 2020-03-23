NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then snow showers likely with

possible drizzle and freezing drizzle after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle

and snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain until midnight, then a chance of

drizzle, snow showers with a slight chance of freezing drizzle

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow and rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with drizzle likely with rain until midnight,

then a slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle. Snow until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total

snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning, then rain and snow

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of drizzle, snow

showers with a slight chance of freezing drizzle after midnight.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle

and snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle with a slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain this

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Breezy with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then snow showers likely with a

chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle

and snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

