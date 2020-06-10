NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall in the morning. Windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

