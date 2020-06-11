NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
348 FPUS51 KBTV 110728
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy and not as warm with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming clear.
Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
325 AM EDT Thu Jun 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this
morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the lower
50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to
45 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather